2nd Circ. Affirms Pair's $2B Payday Loan Scheme Convictions

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit unanimously upheld the convictions of attorney Timothy Muir and his client, former racing driver Scott Tucker, for their roles in a $2 billion payday loan scheme, rejecting on Tuesday a tribal sovereignty defense that failed at trial. Tucker and Muir were sentenced to more than 16 years and seven years in prison, respectively, following their October 2017 convictions on 14 counts each of conspiracy, racketeering and fraud charges. On appeal, the two argued that a lower court was wrong to have told the jury the government could prove they deliberately flouted usury laws, but a three-judge panel disagreed...

