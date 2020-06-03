2nd Circ. Says Atty's 'Egregious' Move Required New OT Trial

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday denied an attempt by delivery workers to undo a new trial that had been granted to Sunshine USA Inc.'s owner in their suit accusing the Chinese restaurant of shorting them on overtime wages, saying the workers' attorney exhibited "egregious" conduct by improperly slipping documents to the jury. A three-judge panel said the lower court had appropriately signed off on Sunshine's owner Liang Zhang's bid for a new trial to determine whether he was liable for damages in the workers' Fair Labor Standards Act case. Two delivery drivers had previously obtained judgments of more than $200,000 against...

