9th Circ. Ruling Doesn't Help Google Users In Tracking Row

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday refused to rethink his decision to ax a proposed class action accusing Google of unlawfully tracking and storing users' private location information, finding that the Ninth Circuit's recent revival of wiretapping claims in similar litigation against Facebook didn't change anything. A group of Google users last month urged U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila to reconsider his December ruling dismissing with prejudice claims that Google's capturing and recording of smartphone users' location data through apps and software violated California's Invasion of Privacy Act. The judge in that ruling also dismissed with leave to amend allegations that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS