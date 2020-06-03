Gilead Can't Shake New HIV Antitrust Complaint, Court Told

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giants accused of working together to block generic competition for blockbuster HIV treatments are using their latest motion to dismiss to rehash arguments the California federal court has already dealt with, the proposed class said Tuesday. The AIDS activists and union benefit funds bringing the case asked U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen not to give Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Janssen Pharmaceuticals another bite at the apple after their first dismissal bid was rejected. A renewed motion to dismiss is "not a vehicle to re-litigate issues already raised and decided in connection with a prior motion," and the...

