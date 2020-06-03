Credit One Liable For Robocalls To Kid's Cell, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The nearly 200 automated calls Credit One Bank's vendors made to an 11-year-old boy over debt owed by the cell number's previous owner violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday. In a published decision that upheld a $95,500 trial win for Sandra Lemos's son — referred to as N.L. in court filings, as he's a minor — the Ninth Circuit ruled that 189 calls made to the young boy by the bank's debt collection vendors violated the federal consumer protection law, as N.L. never consented to receive them. Even though the bank had permission to make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS