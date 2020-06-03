Fashion Mogul To Face More Accusers In Sex-Trafficking Case

Law360, New York (June 3, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A group of about 10 women who accuse Peter Nygard of rape and intimidation is set to join 46 already in a proposed sex-trafficking class action targeting the Canadian fashion executive, after a Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday approved a late request for a fresh complaint. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos observed that the request was tardy but he allowed for the amendment to save the litigation from potential disruption down the road and set a June 10 deadline. "I don't see how defendants are prejudiced," the judge said. "File your amended complaint." Nygard, who is under criminal investigation, is accused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS