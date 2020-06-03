Opioid MDL Judge Orders More Briefing On $3B Atty Fees

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge overseeing sprawling opioid multidistrict litigation adopted the recommendation of a Harvard Law School professor that more information is needed before he can approve a request for a common benefit fund setting aside $3.3 billion in attorney fees. U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster ordered more briefing Wednesday following a report from William B. Rubenstein, the professor who was brought in to assess the plaintiffs' request. The judge issued a set of questions based on the report to the plaintiffs and other interested parties. Rubenstein told the court in his report Wednesday that the MDL's "truly unique" structure...

