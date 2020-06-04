Converse, Workers Reach $1.9M Deal In Bag Check Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A class of Converse workers is urging a California federal judge to preliminarily approve a $1.87 million settlement with the shoe company over claims that Converse failed to pay workers for time they spent clearing post-shift security checks. The settlement would include an average of $348 for each of the estimated 2,700 class members, along with $625,000 in attorney fees; $200,000 in costs; and other associated fees, according to the unopposed preliminary settlement motion filed Wednesday. The workers told U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins the settlement was reached after extensive discovery and mediation. "In sum, as evidenced from the docket,...

