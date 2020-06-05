9th Circ. Antitrust Ruling Radically Changes NCAA Sports

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Antitrust litigation has become the arena in which student-athletes seeking financial gain compete against the National Collegiate Athletic Association seeking to retain traditional notions of amateurism. Historically, the NCAA has precluded student-athletes from receiving compensation beyond scholarships that cover the cost of attendance at colleges and universities.[1] Previous decisions in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found that the NCAA's amateurism rules violate the Sherman Antitrust Act and enjoined the NCAA from enforcing certain eligibility rules.[2] Most recently, in In re: NCAA Athletic Grant-in-Aid Cap Antitrust Litigation, the Ninth Circuit affirmed a decision finding the NCAA violated the...

