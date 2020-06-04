JPMorgan Seeks Dismissal Of Escrow Interest Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase urged a New York federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing it of failing to pay interest on mortgage escrow accounts under state law, arguing Wednesday that the Empire State law is preempted by federal banking laws. The proposed class of mortgage borrowers contend that Chase violated New York's General Obligations Law, which requires banks to pay 2% interest on amounts held in escrow, and also bring deceptive business practices, breach of contract and unjust enrichment claims. But in its dismissal bid, the bank contended that the National Bank Act overrules the GOL, and that the borrowers'...

