Shipbuilder Gets $138M Final Judgment In Venezuela Dispute

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi federal judge has entered a nearly $138 million final judgment against the Venezuela Ministry of Defense in a long-running arbitration dispute with U.S. shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls despite the ministry's protests that a sum it already has paid should be deducted. U.S. District Judge Halil Suleyman Ozerden on Thursday found the shipbuilder is still entitled to a judgment reflecting the full amount of the award, including interest, costs and fees. A tribunal issued the original $128.9 million award to Huntington Ingalls in 2018 in an underlying dispute that arose from a deal to modernize two frigates for the country's navy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS