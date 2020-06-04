3rd Circ. Cuts Strings From Ex-Body Armor GC's Fees Bid

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Settlement objectors in class and derivative actions may receive attorney fees for improving deals in ways beyond the dollars and cents, the Third Circuit said Thursday in a precedential ruling that the former general counsel of a body armor business deserves fees with no strings attached for such an objection. A circuit panel provided that "clarification" in upending a Delaware bankruptcy court ruling that D. David Cohen and his counsel at Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP were only entitled on a contingency basis to fees and expenses for challenging a settlement involving the company formerly known as DHB Industries Inc....

