Insurer Needn't Cover Builder's Dolphins Stadium Claims

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Berkley Assurance does not have to cover claims against its insured, Hunt Construction Group, in connection with Hunt's work on the Miami Dolphins stadium, a New York federal judge ruled Thursday. Hunt failed to report its claims in time for them to be covered under its 2016 to 2017 insurance policy from Berkeley Assurance Co., U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said Wednesday. The judge also rejected Hunt's competing bid for a partial judgment, instead handing a win in the suit to Berkley. "Hunt's attempts to create ambiguity out of the policy's plain language are unavailing," the opinion said. "Because Hunt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS