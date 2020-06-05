Developers Say Mich. Tribe Must Face Casino Contract Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Two development companies suing the gaming authority of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians over the planned construction of new casinos told a Michigan federal court to ignore arguments from the tribe that it has sovereign immunity from the companies' claims for about $9 million, plus for future revenue from the projects. In a filing Thursday, JLLJ Development LLC and Lansing Futures LLC said the tribe's gaming arm, the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority, explicitly waived its sovereign immunity from such lawsuits when it entered separate contracts with the developers for about $9 million to help build two new casinos, and...

