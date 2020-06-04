Novel Contract Defenses From Gov't May Not Sway Fed. Circ.

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- In two government contracts appeals argued remotely on June 1, the U.S. government asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to endorse controversial theories of waiver and jurisdiction in order to avoid the merits of contractor breach claims. While oral argument does not always reflect the decision to come, the Federal Circuit panels seem appropriately skeptical of the government's arguments. In The Boeing Company v. U.S.,[1] the government argued that Boeing waived its right to challenge the validity of a regulation in a breach of contract action because Boeing entered into the contract without first challenging the regulation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS