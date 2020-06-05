Ex-Workers Say They Brought KBR's Fraud To Light

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Two former KBR employees defended their whistleblower suit alleging the company bought unnecessary equipment under a $30 billion defense contract, rejecting the company's assertion that their complaint didn't tell the government anything it didn't know about the purchases. Geoffrey Howard and Zella Hemphill told an Illinois federal court on Thursday that while the government knew KBR had issues keeping track of inventory, it didn't know that the company's employees were misclassifying items and reserving unnecessary supplies for projects, creating a stockpile of equipment in the company's warehouses worth $300 million. If the government had known the truth, it wouldn't have reimbursed...

