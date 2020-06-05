Trump Lifts Obama's Fishing Restrictions In Marine Monument

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Friday rescinded a fishing ban in a New England marine monument established by former President Barack Obama and also threatened to put a tariff on cars imported from Europe and other goods from China if they don't drop tariffs on U.S. lobsters. Appearing in Maine alongside state fishing industry advocates, other administration officials and former Maine Gov. Paul LePage, Trump signed a proclamation that eliminated fishing restrictions imposed when Obama created the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, a nearly 5,000-square-mile area that lies about 130 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, in 2016....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS