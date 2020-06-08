Feds Drop Post-Conviction Case Against Iranian Businessman

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors on Friday abruptly gave up on their case against Iranian entrepreneur Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad for violating U.S. sanctions, despite a jury conviction in March, citing disputes over evidence disclosure. Sadr, the scion of the family behind Iranian conglomerate Stratus Group, was convicted in connection with a purported scheme to use front companies in Turkey and Switzerland with Swiss bank accounts to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran and launder profits from a $476 million deal to build a 7,000-unit housing infrastructure project in Venezuela. The trial stood out as one of the final white collar proceedings in...

