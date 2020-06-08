Tech Giants Warn Trump On Security Controls Backfiring

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A trade group representing technology giants such as Apple, Microsoft and Google called on the Trump administration Monday to rethink national security-related trade restrictions, warning that tighter export controls may backfire on the domestic tech sector. The Information Technology Industry Council said in a policy paper the White House should narrowly tailor its national security-related trade policies to address risks rooted in factual evidence, instead of basing those policies on entire categories of technology or business activity. "ITIC supports U.S. policies that advance the security of the nation. But in recent months, the U.S. government has taken a number of steps...

