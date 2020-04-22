Visa Suspension Is Not The Answer To US Unemployment

By Dominique Pando Bucci

All family-sponsored preferences, including unmarried sons and daughters of U.S. citizens and their children; spouses, children and unmarried sons and daughters of lawful permanent residents; children of spouses of lawful permanent residents; married sons and daughters of U.S. citizens and their spouses and children; brothers and sisters of U.S. citizens and their spouses and children — 184,912;

Parents of U.S. citizens — 66,782;

Diversity — 42,437; and

Employment-based preferences (except EB-5) — 21,272.

Lawful permanent residents;

Physicians, nurses, other health care professionals, and their spouses and children under 21;

Medical and COVID-19 researchers, and their spouses and children under 21;

Individuals who "perform work essential to combating, recovering from, or otherwise alleviating the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak," and their spouses and children under 21;

Spouses of U.S. Citizens — 86,497;

Children under 21 of U.S. Citizens and certain adoptees — 40,606;

Certain Iraqis and Afghans employed by the U.S. Government (Si or SQ classification), and their spouses and children — 8,058;

EB-5 investors — 7,461;

Individuals who "further important [U.S.] law enforcement objectives," potentially including victims of crimes — 116;

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and their spouses and children;

Individuals whose entry would be "in the national interest," such as potentially National Interest Waiver EB-2 applicants; and

Children born abroad to lawful permanent residents who do not require visas — 59.

workers who conduct a range of operations and services that are typically essential to continued critical infrastructure viability, including staffing operations centers, maintaining and repairing critical infrastructure, operating call centers, working construction, and performing operational functions [as well as] workers who support crucial supply chains and enable functions for critical infrastructure [in industries such as] medical and [health care], telecommunications, information technology systems, defense, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, energy, water and wastewater, law enforcement, and public works.

