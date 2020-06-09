Privacy Org Presses 5th Circ. To Veto Border Phone Searches

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Amendment shields travelers from having their phones and laptops rifled through during routine searches at the border, a civil rights group is telling the Fifth Circuit in defense of a Texas immigration attorney who is challenging the warrantless searches as unconstitutional. Because of their ability to contain massive amounts of information, digital devices don't fall under the Fourth Amendment's exception for warrantless and suspicionless routine searches at the border, the Electronic Frontier Foundation said Monday in an amicus brief. "All border searches — whether manual or forensic — of the data stored on electronic devices are 'non-routine' searches that fall...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS