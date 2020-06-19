Fed. Courts Are Best Regulator Of Securities Class Actions

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- In their working legal paper, law professors Jill E. Fisch and Jonah B. Gelbach posit: "Federal judges are poorly positioned to weigh the policy considerations reflected by the tradeoff between confidence level and power" in single-firm event studies that are used and relied upon to evaluate market efficiency, price impact, and loss causation in securities class actions that allege violations of federal securities laws under Section 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.[1] The Fisch and Gelbach working paper states that the evaluation of the statistical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS