Raytheon Ducks ERISA Suit Over Denied Therapy Coverage

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge Tuesday tossed a putative Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action brought by an employee accusing Raytheon Co. of refusing coverage under its health insurance plan for their son's speech therapy to treat autism spectrum disorder. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns rejected all four claims from the child, a five-year-old identified as N.R., and his guardians, identified as T.R., the employee, and S.R., finding that the derivative complaint doesn't allege any facts to suggest that the Raytheon Health Benefits Plan itself suffered any losses as a result of the fiduciaries' actions in the case. "On the...

