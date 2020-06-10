Insys Manager Who Flipped On Bosses Avoids Prison Time

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A former Insys Therapeutics manager who pled guilty and testified against her former bosses over their opioid bribery and insurance fraud scheme dodged prison time Wednesday after a Massachusetts federal judge sentenced her to supervised release. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs sentenced Elizabeth Gurrieri to three years of supervised release and set her potential maximum contribution to the overall $60 million restitution tab at $5 million, although it was not immediately clear how much the government would be seeking from her. She reserved her right earlier this year to challenge a possible restitution calculation by the government, court records show....

