Contractor To Pay $68.4M Over Korea Army Base Bribery Plot

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- One of South Korea's largest construction companies has pled guilty to wire fraud and agreed to pay $68.4 million for bribing a U.S. Department of Defense official to secure a contract for a project on the U.S. Camp Humphreys military base in South Korea. The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that SK Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. also submitted false claims to the government to cover up the bribery over construction on the largest U.S. military outfit in South Korea, and intentionally destroyed evidence once the government began investigating the scheme. A Tennessee federal judge ordered SK Engineering & Construction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS