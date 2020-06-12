As Final Calif. Privacy Regs Drop, Enforcement Fights Loom

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The California attorney general declined to clarify several key ambiguities in his final rules for implementing the state's landmark privacy law, leaving businesses bracing for enforcement battles and putting the spotlight on a likely ballot initiative that is poised to further complicate matters. Through three rounds of public comments dating to last October, business groups and consumer advocates have pressed Attorney General Xavier Becerra to provide more specifics on how to interpret key terms in the California Consumer Privacy Act, including what constitutes a "sale" of personal information that consumers can opt out of and how to determine the value of...

