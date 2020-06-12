Cruise Line Faces Skeptical 11th Circ. In Injury Verdict Fight

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Weighing a cruise passenger's request for reinstatement of a $700,000 jury verdict against Royal Caribbean over an ice skating injury, members of an Eleventh Circuit panel expressed skepticism Friday over the trial judge's finding that he had to prove his injury was caused by the combination of two alleged hazards. In his appeal, Edgardo Lebron, who broke his ankle when he fell while skating during a 2016 cruise, is challenging U.S. District Judge Patricia A. Seitz's decision to grant Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd.'s motion for judgment as a matter of law at the trial's end. During oral arguments held remotely due...

