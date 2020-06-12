Real Estate Rumors: MBK, Eyal Peretz, Retail Properties

Andrew McIntyre By

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A venture ofandhas landed $24.4 million in financing for a Los Angeles-area industrial project, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The loan fromis for Fontana Santa Ana Industrial Center, which is located at 10965 Banana Ave. in Fontana and is slated to have 297,200 square feet of space, according to the report.An entity managed by investoris seeking to rezone a 3.47-acre Fort Lauderdale site, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. Peretz is hoping to get 501 N.W. Sixth St., an industrial property, rezoned for residential, hotel, retail and office use, according to the report. Peretz hasn't yet submitted building plans, but would likely build a mixed-use project at the site, pending the zoning change, the journal said.is designing a new D.C.-area office building with COVID-19 in mind, the Washington Business Journal reported Friday. The company is putting medical-grade filtration in the HVAC system of One Endicott, a planned 33,000-square-foot building near the future Asburn Metro Silver Line station, and the company will also use photocatalysis and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation lamps in the building's HVAC system, the journal said.--Editing by Stephen Berg.

