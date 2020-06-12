Atty-Turned-Trucker In Plea Talks Over Alleged GM Scam

Law360, New York (June 12, 2020, 12:46 PM EDT) -- A California lawyer-turned-trucker and his wife are in plea talks with prosecutors who accuse them of fabricating a $16 million settlement with General Motors to defraud a lawsuit lending company, a Manhattan federal judge heard Friday. At a telephone hearing U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe said he would give until mid-September for defendants Christopher Hammatt and his wife Susan Hammatt to complete negotiations to avoid trial or, in the alternative, to plan motions challenging the charges. "I do feel it is necessary to have a date because this case is an old one," the judge said, noting that the Hammatts...

