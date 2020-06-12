Airbnb, NYC Agree To Settle Customer Data Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The government of New York City agreed to revise an ordinance that requires the public collection of short-term rental company customer data in a settlement agreement announced Friday with Airbnb that would drop the company's suit against the local law. Airbnb Inc. agreed to drop its challenge to the ordinance once the city government passes a change in a law that would require short-term rental platforms to report booking and property information on a frequent basis, but wouldn't require them to disclose customer data. The city agreed to not enforce the current ordinance and will have 120 days to pass the...

