9th Circ. Urged To Revive Uber Fraud, Illicit Biz Practices Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Texas retirement fund has told the Ninth Circuit that Uber is liable for investors' losses resulting from corporate scandals and public relations mishaps, saying the ride-hailing giant falsely boasted about Uber's regulatory compliance and overall financial health while downplaying rampant mismanagement. Irving Firemen's Relief & Retirement Fund urged the appeals court to reverse U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr.'s July 2019 dismissal of its second amended securities fraud suit seeking to hold Uber Technologies Inc. and its former CEO Travis Kalanick accountable for "reputational risks that threatened Uber's growth." In a reply brief countering Uber's arguments, the Irving fund...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS