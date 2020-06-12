3rd Circ. Backs Revised Rules For NFL Concussion Deal

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- In a precedential decision Friday, the Third Circuit upheld revised rules for a concussion settlement agreement between the National Football League and former players who say they suffered brain damage during their careers, concluding that the rules merely help with the deal's administration and prevent fraud. The uncapped 2015 settlement put to rest thousands of former players' claims that the NFL had known for decades about the long-term dangers of repeated concussions but had done nothing to warn its players. Under the deal, classes of more than 20,000 retired players or their estates could get up to $5 million each if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS