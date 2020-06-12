Bernstein, Kessler Win Lead In Luckin Suit After Fiery Fight

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP will be taking the lead in a stock-drop suit against the Chinese coffeehouse chain Luckin Coffee following a heated contest for the role, a New York federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman selected the so-called AP7 group — made up of the Swedish pension Sjunde AP-Fonden and the Louisiana Sheriffs' Pension & Relief Fund — as the lead plaintiff in the case, citing their past successes in recovering "hundreds of millions of dollars" for investors in similar cases. "Their combined experience and resources give some...

