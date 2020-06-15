Parents Say Apple, Google 'Loot Boxes' Encourage Gambling

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Apple and Google rely on creating addictive behavior to generate billions of dollars in revenue with free games that offer surprise in-game purchases called "loot boxes" that entice children to gamble real money for enhanced gameplay, according to a pair of class actions filed Friday in California federal court. Over the last four years, Apple's App Store and Google Play have brought in billions of dollars even though the vast majority of their games are free to download, because they entice consumers, including children and teenagers, to buy surprise loot boxes for the chance to receive rare virtual items in their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS