SK Case Illustrates DOJ Focus On Procurement Fraud

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- On June 10, SK Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd., a large South Korean engineering firm, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in connection with a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Army.[1] The guilty plea signals a renewed focus by the Fraud Section of the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division on bringing criminal charges for schemes to defraud involving government procurement and contracts. Last October, at the Global Investigations Review meeting, Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski announced the reorganization of the Securities and Financial Fraud Unit within the Fraud Section. The unit was renamed the "Market Integrity...

