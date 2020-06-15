2nd Circ. Denies Goldman Another Chance To Decertify Class

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit will not rehear arguments against class certification in a high-profile shareholder suit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the appeals court said Monday. The court declined to revisit its April panel decision which found against Goldman's bid to decertify an investor class and narrow the scope of the suit's "price maintenance theory" — the idea that misstatements can fraudulently keep an artificially boosted stock price from dropping. The panel agreed with the lower court's finding that corrective disclosures about conflicts revealed new information and moved the investment bank's share price. Investors filed suit against the bank and the executives...

