Loeb & Loeb Adds Senior Tax Partner In New York

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP has expanded its domestic and international tax practice, adding a former Eversheds Sutherland partner to its New York office. James "Jamie" Null started at Loeb & Loeb June 8. As a partner in the capital markets and corporate department, he brings to the firm almost 15 years of experience in U.S. federal tax matters, it said in a press statement. His "diverse and growing" practice includes real estate, entertainment, media, biotechnology, alternative energy, hospitality, transportation and technology, the firm said. Null has substantial experience with real estate transactions, including sophisticated like-kind exchanges involving domestic and foreign interest holders. His...

