9th Circ. Says Second TCPA Suit Wasn't Frivolous

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit says that a lower court got it wrong when it sanctioned attorneys for a proposed class for refiling what the lower court said was a frivolous lawsuit against the maker of a cloud storage app. While the attorneys' second suit against Everalbum Inc. had been thrown out by a California federal judge in 2018, a federal appeals panel unanimously ruled, in an unpublished opinion filed Monday, that the mere fact of the suit's having been re-filed after being dismissed in another jurisdiction was insufficient grounds to find the suit frivolous. Neither was the fact that the judge presiding...

