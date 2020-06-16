Texas County Slams Arbitration Bid In $41M Insurance Row

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Southeast Texas county has urged a federal judge not to grant AmRisc GP LLC's bid to push its $41 million Hurricane Harvey property damage suit to arbitration, arguing the insurer failed to show that there was an arbitration agreement in the policy. Nueces County said Monday that the insurance underwriters had signed a policy amendment that eliminated the arbitral clause. The county argued that the court should reject AmRisc's request because the insurer never signed an arbitration agreement, and AmRisc was not able to show that Nueces County signed it either. The underlying dispute involves the commercial insurance policy Nueces...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS