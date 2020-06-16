9th Circ. Upholds Delta Win In Disability Benefits Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused to revive a suit from a former Delta Air Lines flight attendant injured in a car accident who claimed her disability benefits were wrongly terminated, unconvinced by her assertion that she had debilitating but "clinically undetectable" brain injuries. A three-judge panel on Monday affirmed a lower court judgment in favor of the Delta Family-Care Disability and Survivorship Plan in ex-employee Holly Odd's suit claiming she was denied benefits under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Not only did "four independent reviewers [determine] that Odd was not disabled," but also her own doctor gave "mixed evidence" regarding...

