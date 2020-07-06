Top State And Local Tax Policies Of 2020: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The unexpected displacement of workforces by the COVID-19 pandemic, the acceleration of taxation of the digital world and continued post-Wayfair adaptation were just some of the state and local tax trends in the first half of the year. Many state and local governments, which just a year ago saw strong tax receipts and anticipated a second straight year of surpluses, saw their budgets devastated this year by efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. Vast swaths of employees began working away from their offices, and buying habits of consumers changed on a drastic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS