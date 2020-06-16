Koehler Dinkel Muddled 'Routine' Discovery, Judge Says

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Koehler Dinkel LLC and a pipeline company it formerly represented overcomplicated "what should be routine discovery" and can't withhold contested documents in a proposed class action over alleged overtime violations, an Illinois federal judge said Tuesday. Neither EN Engineering nor its former lawyers at Koehler Dinkel identified the documents in a privilege log as items they wanted to withhold from discovery, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole said. That filing is now six months overdue, and the company and the law firm can't claim that Kevin Rossman, a former EN employee suing for overtime pay violations, is wrongfully pursuing privileged documents, he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS