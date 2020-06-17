Trump Has No Power To Rescind Fishing Ban, Greens Say

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump illegally claimed power that is reserved for Congress when he rescinded a fishing ban in a New England marine monument that was established by former President Barack Obama, environmental groups said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. U.S. presidents have authority under the Antiquities Act to create monuments and impose restrictions on activities within their borders, but Congress reserved for itself the power to undo those actions, the Conservation Law Foundation and other groups said in their complaint. Trump's recent proclamation rescinding the ban must be reversed by the court, they said. "This lawless act upends over a century...

