Wells Fargo Will Pay Up To Nearly $20M In DACA Suit Deals

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has agreed to pay up to nearly $20 million and make changes to its consumer lending practices as part of proposed settlements filed Tuesday in two California federal court lawsuits alleging the bank wrongfully denied student loans, mortgages and other credit to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients. If approved by the court, the settlements would end the two putative class actions in exchange for Wells Fargo Bank NA providing up to $13.73 million in cash payments to potentially thousands of DACA recipients who tried to borrow from the bank in the past few years but were turned down....

