YouTube, Google Also Muzzle Black Voices, Video Makers Say

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- African American video makers on Tuesday accused Google and YouTube of systematically censoring them and allowing racist hate speech on their channels, echoing similar claims made by LGBTQ content creators in a pending lawsuit filed last year. According to the 107-page proposed class action filed in California federal court, YouTube LLC and its parent company, Google LLC, use artificial intelligence, algorithms and review tools to target YouTubers based on their race, identity or viewpoint. The four African American content creators are looking to represent a sprawling class of at least 42 million YouTubers who are classified as members of a protected...

