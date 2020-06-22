11th Circ. Revives Cruisegoer's Ice Skating Injury Verdict

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has reinstated a nearly $670,000 verdict for a Royal Caribbean cruise passenger who broke three ankle bones while ice skating on what he said was a poorly maintained rink, saying Friday the man offered plenty of evidence for the jury to find in his favor. The appeals court reinstated a Miami jury's 2018 verdict in the case of Edgardo Lebron, who broke his ankle on a June 2016 cruise with his family on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The jury found Royal Caribbean 65% at fault and Lebron, a first-time ice skater, 35% responsible for the injuries that happened...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS