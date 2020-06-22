Fyre Fest Attendees Seek $7.5M From Founder

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of ticket holders of the ill-fated 2017 Fyre Festival, including some who were "stranded" in the Bahamas, have asked a New York federal judge to order imprisoned festival founder Billy McFarland to pay them $7.5 million. The group, led by proposed class representative Daniel Jung, argue they were fleeced by the event's founder, who advertised the event as a celebrity-endorsed music festival with luxury accommodations, when he knew infrastructure was lacking for the 5,000 people expected to attend and canceled musical acts while telling the public the event was still happening. On Friday, they requested a default judgment...

