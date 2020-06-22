Lawyers' Deaths, Tornados Can't Excuse Late Expert Report

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A security company accusing ADT of business interference can't use the unexpected deaths of two of its attorneys nor a series of tornadoes to excuse filing an expert report with a higher damages estimate four months late, a Texas federal judge has ruled. Premier Electronics LLC won't be able to present expert testimony at trial that ADT LLC caused it about $4.2 million in damages by conspiring with a real estate developer and property management company to take over Premier's contract to provide security to new North Texas housing developments, according to the order. Instead, Premier will have to rely on...

