FTC Says Lack Of Staff Limits Privacy Probes, Enforcement

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission's lack of privacy staff compared to European data protection watchdogs limits its ability to investigate children's privacy abuses and probe the risks of facial recognition technology, the agency told Congress on Friday. Only 40 of the consumer protection agency's staff of more than 1,000 people are devoted full-time to investigating privacy complaints. That leaves the agency vastly understaffed compared to its peers in far smaller European countries, including the U.K. Information Commissioner's Office, which has about 700 employees, and the Irish Data Protection Commission, which has about 180 employees, the FTC said. FTC Chairman Joe Simons, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS