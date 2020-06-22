BREAKING: Trump To Suspend New Work Visas Through 2020

Suzanne Monyak By

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump will suspend a number of temporary work visas, including the H-1B specialty occupation visa, through the end of 2020 in response to high U.S. unemployment, senior administration officials told reporters on Monday.The officials said that H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, H-4 work permits for foreign workers' spouses, H-2B guest-worker visas, J trainee visas and L intracompany transferee visas will be targeted in the restrictions, which they said would free up 525,000 jobs for Americans.Few exemptions are available, the officials said, though H-2B workers in the food supply and seafood processing industry are shielded.The order will only affect those outside the U.S., according to the officials."President Trump is focusing on getting Americans back to work as quickly as possible," one of the officials said on the call.--Editing by Jack Karp.

